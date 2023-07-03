On Monday, Casper Ruud (No. 4 in the world) meets Laurent Lokoli (No. 198) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Against the underdog Lokoli (+333), Ruud is the favorite (-500) to make it to the Round of 64.

Laurent Lokoli vs. Casper Ruud Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Laurent Lokoli vs. Casper Ruud Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has an 83.3% chance to win.

Laurent Lokoli Casper Ruud +333 Odds to Win Match -500 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 39.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.7

Laurent Lokoli vs. Casper Ruud Trends and Insights

Lokoli is coming off a 2-6, 7-6, 6-3, 2-6, 2-6 win over No. 119-ranked Michael Mmoh in Thursday's qualifying round.

In French Open (his last tournament), Ruud was eliminated in the finals by No. 3-ranked Novak Djokovic, 6-7, 3-6, 5-7.

Through 15 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Lokoli has played 26.7 games per match (47.5 in best-of-five matches) and won 55.0% of them.

In his three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Lokoli has played an average of 29.3 games (46.0 in best-of-five matches).

Ruud has played 60 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 27.5 games per match (37.1 in best-of-five matches) and winning 54.5% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Lokoli and Ruud have not played against each other.

