The Round of 128 of Wimbledon will see Lesia Tsurenko and Claire Liu match up at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Monday, July 3.

Tune in to ESPN to watch Tsurenko and Liu meet.

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Claire Liu Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Tsurenko vs. Liu Matchup Info

In her previous tournament, Viking Classic Birmingham, Tsurenko was defeated by No. 135-ranked Dayana Yastremska, 2-6, 2-6, in the qualifying round.

In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, Liu went down 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 versus Jil Teichmann.

Tsurenko and Liu went toe to toe in the qualifying round at the Miami Open presented by Itau on March 21, 2022. Tsurenko won the match 6-4, 7-5.

Tsurenko has taken the W in two sets versus Liu, good for a 100.0% winning percentage, while Liu has taken home zero sets.

Tsurenko has taken 13 games against Liu, good for a 59.1% win rate, while Liu has won nine games.

Tsurenko vs. Liu Odds and Probabilities

Lesia Tsurenko Claire Liu -300 Odds to Win Match +220 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.5

