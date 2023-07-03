In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 93-ranked Claire Liu against No. 60 Lesia Tsurenko.

Tsurenko is favored (-300) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Liu, who is +220.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Claire Liu Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Claire Liu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lesia Tsurenko has a 75.0% chance to win.

Lesia Tsurenko Claire Liu -300 Odds to Win Match +220 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Claire Liu Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, Viking Classic Birmingham, Tsurenko was beaten by No. 135-ranked Dayana Yastremska, 2-6, 2-6, in the qualifying round.

In Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers (her previous tournament), Liu was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 129-ranked Jil Teichmann, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

Tsurenko has played 41 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 18.6 games per match.

Tsurenko has played one match on grass over the past year, and 16.0 games per match.

In her 37 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Liu is averaging 21.2 games per match and winning 49.0% of those games.

On grass courts, Liu has played two matches and averaged 27.0 games per match and 10.8 games per set.

On March 21, 2022, Tsurenko and Liu matched up in the Miami Open presented by Itau qualifying round. Tsurenko secured the win 6-4, 7-5.

Tsurenko and Liu have played two sets, and Tsurenko has had the edge, securing the win in all of them.

Tsurenko has taken down Liu in 13 of 22 total games between them, good for a 59.1% win rate.

In one head-to-head match, Tsurenko and Liu have averaged 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.