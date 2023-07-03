Liam Broady vs. Constant Lestienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Round of 128 at Wimbledon will feature Liam Broady and Constant Lestienne going toe to toe on Monday, July 3.
You can see Broady try to take down Lestienne on ESPN.
Liam Broady vs. Constant Lestienne Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Broady vs. Lestienne Matchup Info
- Broady last hit the court on June 28, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne, and the match ended in a 2-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 61-ranked Mikael Ymer .
- Lestienne last played on June 28, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Mallorca Championships and was defeated 3-6, 2-6 by No. 85-ranked Arthur Rinderknech.
- Broady and Lestienne have reached a deadlock, with the two each winning one of two head-to-head matches. The pair's last matchup on June 7, 2022 ended with Broady nailing down the 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory.
- Lestienne has gotten the better of Broady in five total sets, winning three sets (60.0%) against Broady's two.
- Lestienne and Broady have matched up for 50 games, and it's been Lestienne who has emerged with the upper hand, winning 26 of them. Broady has won 24 games.
Broady vs. Lestienne Odds and Probabilities
|Liam Broady
|Constant Lestienne
|-160
|Odds to Win Match
|+125
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|61.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|44.4%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|54.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.5
