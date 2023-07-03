The Round of 128 at Wimbledon will feature Liam Broady and Constant Lestienne going toe to toe on Monday, July 3.

You can see Broady try to take down Lestienne on ESPN.

Liam Broady vs. Constant Lestienne Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Broady vs. Lestienne Matchup Info

Broady last hit the court on June 28, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne, and the match ended in a 2-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 61-ranked Mikael Ymer .

Lestienne last played on June 28, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Mallorca Championships and was defeated 3-6, 2-6 by No. 85-ranked Arthur Rinderknech.

Broady and Lestienne have reached a deadlock, with the two each winning one of two head-to-head matches. The pair's last matchup on June 7, 2022 ended with Broady nailing down the 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory.

Lestienne has gotten the better of Broady in five total sets, winning three sets (60.0%) against Broady's two.

Lestienne and Broady have matched up for 50 games, and it's been Lestienne who has emerged with the upper hand, winning 26 of them. Broady has won 24 games.

Broady vs. Lestienne Odds and Probabilities

Liam Broady Constant Lestienne -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.5

