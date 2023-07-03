Liam Broady (No. 147 ranking) will face Constant Lestienne (No. 73) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.

In this Round of 128 matchup against Lestienne (+125), Broady is favored to win with -160 odds.

Liam Broady vs. Constant Lestienne Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Liam Broady vs. Constant Lestienne Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liam Broady has a 61.5% chance to win.

Liam Broady Constant Lestienne -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.5

Liam Broady vs. Constant Lestienne Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne on June 28, 2023 (his most recent match), Broady was defeated by Mikael Ymer 2-6, 4-6.

Lestienne most recently played on June 28, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Mallorca Championships and was defeated 3-6, 2-6 by No. 85-ranked Arthur Rinderknech.

Broady has played 24 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.6 games per match (31.0 in best-of-five matches).

In his seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, Broady has played an average of 21.9 games (31.0 in best-of-five matches).

Lestienne has averaged 22.9 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 38 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 47.8% of the games.

In three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Lestienne has averaged 25.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 45.5% of those games.

Broady and Lestienne each have one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on June 7, 2022, with Broady coming out on a top 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Lestienne has won three versus Broady (60.0%), while Broady has captured two.

Lestienne and Broady have matched up in 50 total games, with Lestienne taking 26 and Broady claiming 24.

In their two matches against each other, Broady and Lestienne are averaging 25.0 games and 2.5 sets.

