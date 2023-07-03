The Round of 128 at Wimbledon is set for Monday, with Petra Martic, the No. 29-ranked player, taking on Linda Fruhvirtova, the No. 53-ranked player.

ESPN will show this Fruhvirtova versus Martic matchup.

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Petra Martic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Fruhvirtova vs. Martic Matchup Info

Fruhvirtova came up short 4-6, 2-6 versus Xiyu Wang in the qualifying round of Viking International Eastbourne (her most recent match).

In her last tournament (Viking Classic Birmingham), Fruhvirtova made a run before losing to Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals 3-6, 2-6 on June 23.

In her most recent match on June 29, 2023, Martic lost 4-6, 1-6 versus Madison Keys in the quarterfinals of Viking International Eastbourne.

Fruhvirtova and Martic went head to head in the Round of 32 at the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2022 on October 4, 2022. Martic won the match 6-2, 7-5.

In two sets between Martic and Fruhvirtova, Martic has pulled off the sweep, winning all of them.

Martic has taken 13 games versus Fruhvirtova, good for a 65.0% winning percentage, while Fruhvirtova has won seven games.

Fruhvirtova vs. Martic Odds and Probabilities

Linda Fruhvirtova Petra Martic +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

