Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Petra Martic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Round of 128 at Wimbledon is set for Monday, with Petra Martic, the No. 29-ranked player, taking on Linda Fruhvirtova, the No. 53-ranked player.
ESPN will show this Fruhvirtova versus Martic matchup.
Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Petra Martic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Fruhvirtova vs. Martic Matchup Info
- Fruhvirtova came up short 4-6, 2-6 versus Xiyu Wang in the qualifying round of Viking International Eastbourne (her most recent match).
- In her last tournament (Viking Classic Birmingham), Fruhvirtova made a run before losing to Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals 3-6, 2-6 on June 23.
- In her most recent match on June 29, 2023, Martic lost 4-6, 1-6 versus Madison Keys in the quarterfinals of Viking International Eastbourne.
- Fruhvirtova and Martic went head to head in the Round of 32 at the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2022 on October 4, 2022. Martic won the match 6-2, 7-5.
- In two sets between Martic and Fruhvirtova, Martic has pulled off the sweep, winning all of them.
- Martic has taken 13 games versus Fruhvirtova, good for a 65.0% winning percentage, while Fruhvirtova has won seven games.
Fruhvirtova vs. Martic Odds and Probabilities
|Linda Fruhvirtova
|Petra Martic
|+140
|Odds to Win Match
|-185
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|41.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|64.9%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|47.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.3
