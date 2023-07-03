Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 49 ranking) will face Petra Martic (No. 30) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.

Martic is getting -185 odds to earn a win versus Fruhvirtova (+140).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Petra Martic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Petra Martic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Martic has a 64.9% chance to win.

Linda Fruhvirtova Petra Martic +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Petra Martic Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of Viking International Eastbourne on June 25, 2023 (her last match), Fruhvirtova was dropped by Xiyu Wang 4-6, 2-6.

In her last match in the quarterfinals of Viking International Eastbourne, Martic lost 4-6, 1-6 versus Madison Keys.

Through 40 matches over the past year (across all court types), Fruhvirtova has played 21.2 games per match and won 51.2% of them.

Fruhvirtova has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 17.0 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Martic has played 49 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.0% of the games. She averages 21.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

In seven matches on grass in the past 12 months, Martic has averaged 22.7 games per match and 11.4 games per set, winning 49.7% of those games.

Fruhvirtova and Martic have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2022 Round of 32. Martic won that matchup 6-2, 7-5.

Martic and Fruhvirtova have faced off in two total sets, with Martic claiming two of them and Fruhvirtova zero.

Martic and Fruhvirtova have squared off in 20 total games, with Martic taking 13 and Fruhvirtova securing seven.

Fruhvirtova and Martic have faced off one time, averaging 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.