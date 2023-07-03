In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Lloyd Harris, the No. 298-ranked player, will play Gregoire Barrere (ranked No. 57).

Lloyd Harris vs. Gregoire Barrere Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Harris vs. Barrere Matchup Info

Harris is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 77-ranked Christopher Eubanks, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7, in the semifinals at Mallorca Championships.

In Viking International Eastbourne (his most recent tournament), Barrere was eliminated in the semifinals by No. 17-ranked Tommy Paul, 4-6, 3-6.

In Terra Wortmann Open, Barrere's last tournament, he played No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in the round of 32 on June 19 and was beaten 7-6, 4-6, 6-7.

Harris and Barrere haven't played each other in the last five years.

Harris vs. Barrere Odds and Probabilities

Lloyd Harris Gregoire Barrere -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

