Lloyd Harris (No. 298 ranking) will take on Gregoire Barrere (No. 57) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.

In this Round of 128 matchup, Barrere is the favorite (-120) versus Harris (-110) .

Lloyd Harris vs. Gregoire Barrere Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Lloyd Harris vs. Gregoire Barrere Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Gregoire Barrere has a 54.5% chance to win.

Lloyd Harris Gregoire Barrere -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

Lloyd Harris vs. Gregoire Barrere Trends and Insights

In the semifinals of Mallorca Championships on June 30, 2023 (his most recent match), Harris lost to Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 3-6, 6-7.

Barrere is coming off a 4-6, 3-6 loss at the hands of No. 17-ranked Tommy Paul in the semifinals at Viking International Eastbourne.

Through 15 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Harris has played 26.8 games per match (41.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 50.7% of them.

In his eight matches on grass over the past year, Harris has played an average of 24.9 games.

In the past year, Barrere has played 39 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.2% of the games. He averages 24.9 games per match (44.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set.

In three matches on grass in the past year, Barrere has averaged 24.3 games per match and 10.4 games per set, winning 47.9% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Harris and Barrere have not met on the court.

