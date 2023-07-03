AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the site where Lorenzo Musetti and Juan Pablo Varillas will collide on Monday in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Tune in to ESPN to watch Musetti and Varillas meet.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Musetti vs. Varillas Matchup Info

In the quarterfinals of cinch Championships on June 23, 2023 (his most recent match), Musetti was defeated by Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune 4-6, 5-7.

In his last match in the Round of 16 of French Open, Varillas was defeated 3-6, 2-6, 2-6 against Novak Djokovic.

Musetti and Varillas have played one time in the past five years, during the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open, and Varillas came out on top, winning 6-4, 6-4.

Varillas and Musetti have matched up for two sets, and Varillas has won all of them.

Varillas and Musetti have played 20 total games, with Varillas taking 12 games and Musetti coming out on top in eight.

Musetti vs. Varillas Odds and Probabilities

Lorenzo Musetti Juan Pablo Varillas -1600 Odds to Win Match +775 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 94.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 11.4% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 68.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 31.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.