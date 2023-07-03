No. 15-ranked Lorenzo Musetti will meet No. 60 Juan Pablo Varillas in Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, July 3.

In the Round of 128, Musetti is favored over Varillas, with -1600 odds compared to the underdog's +775.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 94.1% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Juan Pablo Varillas -1600 Odds to Win Match +775 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 94.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 11.4% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 68.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 31.4

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Trends and Insights

Musetti was defeated 4-6, 5-7 against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the quarterfinals of cinch Championships (his last match).

Varillas is coming off a 3-6, 2-6, 2-6 loss to No. 3-ranked Novak Djokovic in the Round of 16 at French Open.

In his 62 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Musetti has played an average of 23.7 games (35.3 in best-of-five matches).

Musetti has played six matches on grass over the past year, and 24.0 games per match.

In the past year, Varillas has played 35 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.8% of the games. He averages 24.7 games per match (41.6 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set.

On February 17, 2023, Musetti and Varillas met in the Argentina Open quarterfinals. Varillas came out on top 6-4, 6-4.

Varillas has secured two sets versus Musetti (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Musetti's zero.

Varillas and Musetti have matched up for 20 total games, and Varillas has won more often, capturing 12 of them.

Varillas and Musetti have matched up one time, and they have averaged 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

