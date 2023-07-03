Luca van Assche vs. Aslan Karatsev: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Luca van Assche, the No. 79-ranked player, will play Aslan Karatsev (ranked No. 47).
You can watch ESPN to see Karatsev look to take down van Assche.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Luca van Assche vs. Aslan Karatsev Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
van Assche vs. Karatsev Matchup Info
- van Assche most recently hit the court on June 28, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne, and the matchup finished in a 2-6, 7-6, 1-6 loss to No. 46-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf .
- In Terra Wortmann Open (his most recent tournament), Karatsev was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 39-ranked Lorenzo Sonego, 2-6, 6-3, 2-6.
- This is the first time that van Assche and Karatsev have gone head to head in the last five years.
van Assche vs. Karatsev Odds and Probabilities
|Luca van Assche
|Aslan Karatsev
|+115
|Odds to Win Match
|-150
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|46.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|47.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.