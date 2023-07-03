In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Luca van Assche, the No. 79-ranked player, will play Aslan Karatsev (ranked No. 47).

You can watch ESPN to see Karatsev look to take down van Assche.

Luca van Assche vs. Aslan Karatsev Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

van Assche vs. Karatsev Matchup Info

van Assche most recently hit the court on June 28, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne, and the matchup finished in a 2-6, 7-6, 1-6 loss to No. 46-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf .

In Terra Wortmann Open (his most recent tournament), Karatsev was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 39-ranked Lorenzo Sonego, 2-6, 6-3, 2-6.

This is the first time that van Assche and Karatsev have gone head to head in the last five years.

van Assche vs. Karatsev Odds and Probabilities

Luca van Assche Aslan Karatsev +115 Odds to Win Match -150 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 47.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.7

