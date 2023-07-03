Aslan Karatsev (No. 47) will face Luca van Assche (No. 79) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.

In the Round of 128, Karatsev is the favorite against van Assche, with -150 odds against the underdog's +115.

Luca van Assche vs. Aslan Karatsev Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Luca van Assche vs. Aslan Karatsev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aslan Karatsev has a 60.0% chance to win.

Luca van Assche Aslan Karatsev +115 Odds to Win Match -150 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 47.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.7

Luca van Assche vs. Aslan Karatsev Trends and Insights

van Assche is coming off a defeat to No. 46-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf, 2-6, 7-6, 1-6, in the Round of 16 at Viking International Eastbourne.

In his most recent match on June 20, 2023, Karatsev lost 2-6, 6-3, 2-6 against Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 32 of Terra Wortmann Open.

van Assche has played 22 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 25.7 games per match (27.7 in best-of-five matches).

In his five matches on grass over the past year, van Assche has played an average of 23.4 games.

Karatsev has played 56 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.2 games per match (38.5 in best-of-five matches) and winning 50.8% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Karatsev has played five matches and averaged 27.6 games per match and 10.6 games per set.

This is the first time that van Assche and Karatsev have played in the last five years.

