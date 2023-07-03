A match between Magda Linette (No. 24) and Jil Teichmann (No. 121) is scheduled for Monday, July 3 as part of the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Teichmann's matchup with Linette can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Magda Linette vs. Jil Teichmann Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Linette vs. Teichmann Matchup Info

Linette is coming off a defeat to No. 39-ranked Lin Zhu, 3-6, 0-6, in the Round of 16 at Viking Classic Birmingham.

Teichmann last played on June 28, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers and was taken down 3-6, 1-6 by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek.

Linette and Teichmann have gone head to head one time in the past five years, during the Round of 32 of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, and Teichmann was the victor, winning 6-2, 6-4.

Teichmann and Linette have matched up for two total sets, with Teichmann securing the win in two sets and Linette coming out on top in zero of them.

Teichmann has won 12 games against Linette, good for a 66.7% winning percentage, while Linette has won six games.

Linette vs. Teichmann Odds and Probabilities

Magda Linette Jil Teichmann -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 51.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.5

