In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, Jil Teichmann (ranked No. 121) faces Magda Linette (No. 24).

Linette is favored (-145) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Teichmann, who is +110.

Magda Linette vs. Jil Teichmann Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Magda Linette vs. Jil Teichmann Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Magda Linette has a 59.2% chance to win.

Magda Linette Jil Teichmann -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 51.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.5

Magda Linette vs. Jil Teichmann Trends and Insights

Linette lost 3-6, 0-6 versus Lin Zhu in the Round of 16 of Viking Classic Birmingham (her last match).

In her most recent match on June 28, 2023, Teichmann lost 3-6, 1-6 against Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

In her 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Linette has played an average of 22.2 games.

In her four matches on grass over the past year, Linette has played an average of 21.8 games.

In the past 12 months, Teichmann has played 41 total matches (across all court types), winning 48.7% of the games. She averages 22.7 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

In six matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Teichmann has averaged 22.2 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 49.6% of those games.

In the lone match between Linette and Teichmann dating back to 2015, in the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Round of 32, Teichmann won 6-2, 6-4.

In two total sets against each other, Teichmann has taken two, while Linette has secured zero.

Teichmann and Linette have squared off in 18 total games, and Teichmann has won more often, capturing 12 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Linette and Teichmann have averaged 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

