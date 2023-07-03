In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, the No. 71-ranked player, will compete against Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ranked No. 43).

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Osorio Serrano vs. Cocciaretto Matchup Info

Osorio Serrano last hit the court on June 28, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne, and the matchup ended in a 2-6, 6-1, 3-6 loss to No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula .

In her most recent match on June 26, 2023, Cocciaretto was defeated 3-6, 4-6 against Katerina Siniakova in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

In the lone matchup between Osorio Serrano and Cocciaretto in the last five years, which took place in the quarterfinals at WTA 125K Tampico, Mexico Women Singles 2022, Cocciaretto was the last one standing, securing the 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 victory.

Cocciaretto and Osorio Serrano have matched up for three sets, and it's been Cocciaretto who has taken the upper hand, claiming two of them. Osorio Serrano has come out on top in one set.

Cocciaretto has bested Osorio Serrano in 31 total games between them, winning 17 games (54.8%) against Osorio Serrano's 14.

Osorio Serrano vs. Cocciaretto Odds and Probabilities

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Elisabetta Cocciaretto -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.5

