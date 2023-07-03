In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, No. 71-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano faces No. 43 Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Osorio Serrano carries -225 odds to claim a win versus Cocciaretto (+175).

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Camila Osorio Serrano has a 69.2% chance to win.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Elisabetta Cocciaretto -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.5

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne on June 28, 2023 (her most recent match), Osorio Serrano was defeated by Jessica Pegula 2-6, 6-1, 3-6.

In her last match in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, Cocciaretto was defeated 3-6, 4-6 against Katerina Siniakova.

Osorio Serrano has played 37 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.6 games per match.

Osorio Serrano has played four matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 23.3 games per match.

Cocciaretto has averaged 21.1 games per match in her 40 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 52.4% of the games.

In one match on grass courts in the past 12 months, Cocciaretto has averaged 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 36.8% of those games.

On October 27, 2022, Osorio Serrano and Cocciaretto played in the WTA 125K Tampico, Mexico Women Singles 2022 quarterfinals. Cocciaretto came out on top 4-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Cocciaretto and Osorio Serrano have faced off in three total sets, with Cocciaretto winning two of them and Osorio Serrano one.

Cocciaretto has taken 17 games (54.8% win rate) against Osorio Serrano, who has secured 14 games.

In one match between Osorio Serrano and Cocciaretto, they have played 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

