The Round of 128 of Wimbledon will see Marie Bouzkova and Simona Waltert match up at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Monday, July 3.

Marie Bouzkova vs. Simona Waltert Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Bouzkova vs. Waltert Matchup Info

Bouzkova lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-7 versus Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne (her most recent match).

Waltert was victorious 6-4, 7-5 against Emiliana Arango in the qualifying round on Thursday.

In Viking Open Nottingham, Waltert's most recent tournament, she played No. 206-ranked Arina Rodionova in the qualification on June 10 and was defeated 6-7, 1-6.

Bouzkova hasn't faced Waltert in the past five years.

Bouzkova vs. Waltert Odds and Probabilities

Marie Bouzkova Simona Waltert -400 Odds to Win Match +280 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 57.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.7

