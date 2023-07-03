Simona Waltert (No. 116) will take on Marie Bouzkova (No. 33) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.

In this Round of 128 match against Waltert (+280), Bouzkova is favored to win with -400 odds.

Marie Bouzkova vs. Simona Waltert Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Marie Bouzkova vs. Simona Waltert Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marie Bouzkova has an 80.0% chance to win.

Marie Bouzkova Simona Waltert -400 Odds to Win Match +280 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 57.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.7

Marie Bouzkova vs. Simona Waltert Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Bouzkova was beaten by No. 13-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-7, in the Round of 32.

Waltert eliminated Emiliana Arango 6-4, 7-5 in the qualifying round on Thursday.

Bouzkova has played 43 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 19.8 games per match.

Bouzkova has played four matches on grass over the past year, and 24.3 games per match.

Waltert has played 27 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 22.5 games per match and winning 51.0% of those games.

In four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Waltert has averaged 19.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 57.0% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Bouzkova and Waltert have not competed against each other.

