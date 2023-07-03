Marketa Vondrousova vs. Peyton Stearns: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Round of 128 of Wimbledon will see Marketa Vondrousova and Peyton Stearns match up at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Monday, July 3.
You can watch ESPN to see Stearns look to take down Vondrousova.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Marketa Vondrousova vs. Peyton Stearns Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Vondrousova vs. Stearns Matchup Info
- In the quarterfinals of Bett1open on June 24, 2023 (her most recent match), Vondrousova was dropped by Maria Sakkari 6-7, 1-6.
- In her most recent match in the qualifying round of Bett1open, Stearns lost 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 against Jaimee Fourlis.
- This is the first time that Vondrousova and Stearns have competed against each other in the last five years.
Vondrousova vs. Stearns Odds and Probabilities
|Marketa Vondrousova
|Peyton Stearns
|-450
|Odds to Win Match
|+320
|+10000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|81.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|23.8%
|1.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|60.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.