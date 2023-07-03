The Round of 128 of Wimbledon will see Marketa Vondrousova and Peyton Stearns match up at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Monday, July 3.

You can watch ESPN to see Stearns look to take down Vondrousova.

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Peyton Stearns Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Vondrousova vs. Stearns Matchup Info

In the quarterfinals of Bett1open on June 24, 2023 (her most recent match), Vondrousova was dropped by Maria Sakkari 6-7, 1-6.

In her most recent match in the qualifying round of Bett1open, Stearns lost 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 against Jaimee Fourlis.

This is the first time that Vondrousova and Stearns have competed against each other in the last five years.

Vondrousova vs. Stearns Odds and Probabilities

Marketa Vondrousova Peyton Stearns -450 Odds to Win Match +320 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.8% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 60.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.5

