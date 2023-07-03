In a match slated for Monday, Peyton Stearns (No. 59 in rankings) will take on Marketa Vondrousova (No. 42) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Vondrousova carries -450 odds to claim a win against Stearns (+320).

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Peyton Stearns Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Peyton Stearns Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has an 81.8% chance to win.

Marketa Vondrousova Peyton Stearns -450 Odds to Win Match +320 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.8% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 60.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.5

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Peyton Stearns Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of Bett1open on June 24, 2023 (her most recent match), Vondrousova was defeated by Maria Sakkari 6-7, 1-6.

Stearns last played on June 18, 2023 in the qualifying round of Bett1open and was defeated 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 by No. 177-ranked Jaimee Fourlis.

In her 29 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Vondrousova has played an average of 20.5 games.

On grass, Vondrousova has played three matches over the past year, totaling 21.7 games per match while winning 50.8% of games.

Stearns is averaging 23.8 games per match in her 24 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.2% of those games.

In two matches on grass courts in the past year, Stearns has averaged 28.5 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 49.1% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Vondrousova and Stearns have not played against each other.

