The Round of 128 of Wimbledon will see Martina Trevisan and Sara Sorribes Tormo go head to head at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Monday, July 3.

Martina Trevisan vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Trevisan vs. Sorribes Tormo Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on June 25, 2023 (her most recent match), Trevisan lost to Alize Cornet 4-6, 2-6.

In French Open (her last tournament), Sorribes Tormo was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 14-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, 7-6, 3-6, 5-7.

Sorribes Tormo and Trevisan have gone head to head two times in the last five years, and Sorribes Tormo has secured the victory in every match, including their most recent meeting at the WTA 125K Parma, Italy Women Singles 2022 on September 27, 2022, when she won 7-5, 6-0.

Sorribes Tormo and Trevisan have played five total sets, with Sorribes Tormo securing the win in four sets and Trevisan coming out on top in one of them.

Sorribes Tormo and Trevisan have squared off in 45 total games, with Sorribes Tormo winning 28 games and Trevisan claiming 17.

Trevisan vs. Sorribes Tormo Odds and Probabilities

Martina Trevisan Sara Sorribes Tormo +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 36.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.8

