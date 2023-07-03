On Monday, Sara Sorribes Tormo (No. 84 in the world) takes on Martina Trevisan (No. 64) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

In this Round of 128 match against Trevisan (+240), Sorribes Tormo is favored to win with -350 odds.

Martina Trevisan vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Martina Trevisan vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sara Sorribes Tormo has a 77.8% chance to win.

Martina Trevisan Sara Sorribes Tormo +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 36.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.8

Martina Trevisan vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Trends and Insights

Trevisan came up short 4-6, 2-6 versus Alize Cornet in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers (her most recent match).

In French Open (her most recent tournament), Sorribes Tormo was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 14-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, 7-6, 3-6, 5-7.

Trevisan has played 33 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 19.3 games per match.

In her one match on grass over the past 12 months, Trevisan has played an average of 18.0 games.

Sorribes Tormo is averaging 20.7 games per match through her 21 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 51.2% of those games.

When squaring off against Trevisan, Sorribes Tormo holds a 2-0 record. They last met in the Round of 32 of the WTA 125K Parma, Italy Women Singles 2022, on September 27, 2022, which was a 7-5, 6-0 win for Sorribes Tormo.

Sorribes Tormo and Trevisan have squared off in five total sets, with Sorribes Tormo winning four of them and Trevisan one.

Sorribes Tormo and Trevisan have squared off in 45 total games, and Sorribes Tormo has won more often, capturing 28 of them.

In two matches between Trevisan and Sorribes Tormo, they have played 22.5 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

