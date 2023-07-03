AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the site where Michael Mmoh and Felix Auger-Aliassime will clash on Monday in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

The Mmoh-Auger-Aliassime match can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Michael Mmoh vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Mmoh vs. Auger-Aliassime Matchup Info

Mmoh is still in the tournament despite falling short 6-2, 6-7, 3-6, 6-2, 2-6 in the qualifying round against Laurent Lokoli.

In the French Open, Mmoh's previous tournament, he was defeated 2-6, 1-6, 1-6 by No. 8-ranked Taylor Fritz on May 30 in the round of 128 round.

Auger-Aliassime is coming off a 4-6, 4-6, 3-6 loss to No. 130-ranked Fabio Fognini in the Round of 128 at French Open.

Mmoh and Auger-Aliassime haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Mmoh vs. Auger-Aliassime Odds and Probabilities

Michael Mmoh Felix Auger-Aliassime +525 Odds to Win Match -900 - Odds to Win Tournament +8000 16.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.0% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 38.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.5

