In a match slated for Monday, Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 12 in rankings) will face Michael Mmoh (No. 119) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Against the underdog Mmoh (+525), Auger-Aliassime is the favorite (-900) to make it to the Round of 64.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Michael Mmoh vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Michael Mmoh vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Felix Auger-Aliassime has a 90.0% chance to win.

Michael Mmoh Felix Auger-Aliassime +525 Odds to Win Match -900 - Odds to Win Tournament +8000 16.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.0% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 38.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Michael Mmoh vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Trends and Insights

Mmoh remains in the tournament despite falling short 6-2, 6-7, 3-6, 6-2, 2-6 in the qualifying round against Laurent Lokoli.

Auger-Aliassime last played on May 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of French Open and was defeated 4-6, 4-6, 3-6 by No. 130-ranked Fabio Fognini.

Mmoh has played 23 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.2 games per match (36.4 in best-of-five matches).

Mmoh has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 34.7 games per match (46.0 in best-of-five matches).

In his 54 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Auger-Aliassime is averaging 24.2 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 53.7% of those games.

Auger-Aliassime is averaging 32.0 games per match and 10.7 games per set in one match on grass in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Mmoh and Auger-Aliassime have not competed against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.