Michael Mmoh vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
In a match slated for Monday, Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 12 in rankings) will face Michael Mmoh (No. 119) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.
Against the underdog Mmoh (+525), Auger-Aliassime is the favorite (-900) to make it to the Round of 64.
Michael Mmoh vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Michael Mmoh vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Felix Auger-Aliassime has a 90.0% chance to win.
|Michael Mmoh
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|+525
|Odds to Win Match
|-900
|-
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+8000
|16.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|90.0%
|-
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.2%
|38.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|61.5
Michael Mmoh vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Trends and Insights
- Mmoh remains in the tournament despite falling short 6-2, 6-7, 3-6, 6-2, 2-6 in the qualifying round against Laurent Lokoli.
- Auger-Aliassime last played on May 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of French Open and was defeated 4-6, 4-6, 3-6 by No. 130-ranked Fabio Fognini.
- Mmoh has played 23 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.2 games per match (36.4 in best-of-five matches).
- Mmoh has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 34.7 games per match (46.0 in best-of-five matches).
- In his 54 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Auger-Aliassime is averaging 24.2 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 53.7% of those games.
- Auger-Aliassime is averaging 32.0 games per match and 10.7 games per set in one match on grass in the past 12 months.
- Dating back to 2015, Mmoh and Auger-Aliassime have not competed against each other.
