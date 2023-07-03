Mikael Ymer vs. Alex Molcan: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Round of 128 at Wimbledon is set for Monday, with Alex Molcan, the No. 81-ranked player, taking on Mikael Ymer, the No. 61-ranked player.
You can see Ymer attempt to knock out Molcan on ESPN.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Mikael Ymer vs. Alex Molcan Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Ymer vs. Molcan Matchup Info
- Ymer came up short 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 against Mackenzie McDonald in the quarterfinals of Viking International Eastbourne (his last match).
- In French Open (his most recent tournament), Molcan was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 27-ranked Alexander Zverev, 4-6, 2-6, 1-6.
- This is the first time that Ymer and Molcan have matched up against each other in the last five years.
Ymer vs. Molcan Odds and Probabilities
|Mikael Ymer
|Alex Molcan
|-190
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|65.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|57.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.