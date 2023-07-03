The Round of 128 at Wimbledon is set for Monday, with Alex Molcan, the No. 81-ranked player, taking on Mikael Ymer, the No. 61-ranked player.

You can see Ymer attempt to knock out Molcan on ESPN.

Mikael Ymer vs. Alex Molcan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Ymer vs. Molcan Matchup Info

Ymer came up short 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 against Mackenzie McDonald in the quarterfinals of Viking International Eastbourne (his last match).

In French Open (his most recent tournament), Molcan was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 27-ranked Alexander Zverev, 4-6, 2-6, 1-6.

This is the first time that Ymer and Molcan have matched up against each other in the last five years.

Ymer vs. Molcan Odds and Probabilities

Mikael Ymer Alex Molcan -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 57.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.8

