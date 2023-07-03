In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, Mikael Ymer (ranked No. 61) faces Alex Molcan (No. 81).

Ymer carries -190 odds to take home a win against Molcan (+145).

Mikael Ymer vs. Alex Molcan Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Mikael Ymer vs. Alex Molcan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mikael Ymer has a 65.5% chance to win.

Mikael Ymer Alex Molcan -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 57.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.8

Mikael Ymer vs. Alex Molcan Trends and Insights

Ymer last competed on June 29, 2023 in the quarterfinals of Viking International Eastbourne, and the matchup ended in a 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 defeat by No. 64-ranked Mackenzie McDonald .

In French Open (his previous tournament), Molcan was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 27-ranked Alexander Zverev, 4-6, 2-6, 1-6.

Through 53 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Ymer has played 23.7 games per match (33.3 in best-of-five matches) and won 51.3% of them.

On grass, Ymer has played five matches over the past year, totaling 26.2 games per match while winning 50.4% of games.

In the past 12 months, Molcan has played 39 total matches (across all court types), winning 47.7% of the games. He averages 24.1 games per match (36.2 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set.

On grass courts, Molcan has played one match and averaged 30.0 games per match (30.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set.

This is the first time that Ymer and Molcan have played in the last five years.

