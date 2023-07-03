A match between Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 41) and Diego Schwartzman (No. 98) is slated for Monday, July 3 as part of the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Tune in to ESPN to watch Kecmanovic and Schwartzman take the court.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Diego Schwartzman Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Kecmanovic vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info

Kecmanovic came up short 5-7, 6-7 versus Gregoire Barrere in the quarterfinals of Viking International Eastbourne (his last match).

Schwartzman is coming off a 2-6, 2-6 loss to No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 at cinch Championships.

Schwartzman and Kecmanovic have played three times in the last five years, and Schwartzman has the advantage with a 3-0 record, which includes a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 victory for Schwartzman at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 10, 2022, the last time these two met on the court.

In eight total sets, Schwartzman has the advantage, winning seven of them, while Kecmanovic has taken one.

Schwartzman has won 46 games versus Kecmanovic, good for a 67.6% win rate, while Kecmanovic has claimed 22 games.

Kecmanovic vs. Schwartzman Odds and Probabilities

Miomir Kecmanovic Diego Schwartzman -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.6

