In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, Miomir Kecmanovic (ranked No. 41) faces Diego Schwartzman (No. 98).

Compared to the underdog Schwartzman (+155), Kecmanovic is favored (-200) to get to the Round of 64.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Diego Schwartzman Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Diego Schwartzman Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Miomir Kecmanovic has a 66.7% chance to win.

Miomir Kecmanovic Diego Schwartzman -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.6

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Diego Schwartzman Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of Viking International Eastbourne on June 29, 2023 (his most recent match), Kecmanovic was defeated by Gregoire Barrere 5-7, 6-7.

In cinch Championships (his most recent tournament), Schwartzman was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur, 2-6, 2-6.

In his 53 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Kecmanovic has played an average of 23.6 games (40.8 in best-of-five matches).

Kecmanovic has played five matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 23.2 games per match.

In his 39 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Schwartzman is averaging 22.7 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 45.4% of those games.

In two matches on grass in the past 12 months, Schwartzman has averaged 17.0 games per match and 8.5 games per set, winning 47.1% of those games.

In head-to-head matchups, Schwartzman has tallied three wins, while Kecmanovic has zero. In their most recent meeting on May 10, 2022, Schwartzman came out on top 6-2, 3-6, 7-6.

In eight total sets against each other, Schwartzman has taken seven, while Kecmanovic has secured one.

Schwartzman has bettered Kecmanovic in 46 of 68 total games between them, good for a 67.6% win rate.

Kecmanovic and Schwartzman have faced off three times, averaging 22.7 games and 2.7 sets per match.

