In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Nadia Podoroska, the No. 80-ranked player, will play Tereza Martincova (ranked No. 115).

Nadia Podoroska vs. Tereza Martincova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Podoroska vs. Martincova Matchup Info

Podoroska most recently hit the court on June 26, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, and the match finished in a 2-6, 0-6 defeat by No. 60-ranked Emma Navarro .

Martincova last played on June 26, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne and was taken down 6-7, 4-6 by No. 25-ranked Madison Keys.

Podoroska and Martincova have squared off on one occasion in the past five years, during the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon, and Martincova was victorious, winning 6-3, 7-6.

Martincova and Podoroska have squared off in two total sets, with Martincova winning two sets and Podoroska coming out on top in zero of them.

Martincova and Podoroska have matched up for 22 games, and it's been Martincova who has taken the upper hand, claiming 13 of them. Podoroska has been victorious in nine games.

Podoroska vs. Martincova Odds and Probabilities

Nadia Podoroska Tereza Martincova +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 39.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.7

