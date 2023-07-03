In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 113-ranked Tereza Martincova versus No. 78 Nadia Podoroska.

Martincova carries -275 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 64 over Podoroska (+210).

Nadia Podoroska vs. Tereza Martincova Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Nadia Podoroska vs. Tereza Martincova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tereza Martincova has a 73.3% chance to win.

Nadia Podoroska Tereza Martincova +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 39.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.7

Nadia Podoroska vs. Tereza Martincova Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, Podoroska was eliminated by No. 60-ranked Emma Navarro, 2-6, 0-6, in the Round of 32.

In her last match in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne, Martincova lost 6-7, 4-6 versus Madison Keys.

Podoroska has played 21 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 20.2 games per match.

On grass, Podoroska has played four matches over the past year, totaling 18.8 games per match while winning 36.0% of games.

Martincova has averaged 22.7 games per match in her 49 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 48.7% of the games.

Martincova is averaging 24.5 games per match and 10.9 games per set through eight matches on grass in the past 12 months.

On June 30, 2021, Podoroska and Martincova met in the Wimbledon Round of 64. Martincova came out on top 6-3, 7-6.

Martincova and Podoroska have squared off in two sets against on another, with Martincova winning two of them.

Martincova and Podoroska have squared off in 22 total games, and Martincova has won more often, securing 13 of them.

In their one match against each other, Podoroska and Martincova are averaging 22.0 games and 2.0 sets.

