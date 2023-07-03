Pedro Cachin's Round of 128 match in Wimbledon against Novak Djokovic is slated for Monday, July 3.

You can tune in to ESPN to take in the action as Cachin attempts to knock out Djokovic.

Pedro Cachin vs. Novak Djokovic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Cachin vs. Djokovic Matchup Info

Cachin lost 2-6, 1-6 against Yannick Hanfmann in the Round of 32 of Mallorca Championships (his last match).

On June 11, 2023, Djokovic won his last match, 7-6, 6-3, 7-5, over Casper Ruud in the finals of French Open.

This is the first time that Cachin and Djokovic have gone head to head in the last five years.

Cachin vs. Djokovic Odds and Probabilities

Pedro Cachin Novak Djokovic +1800 Odds to Win Match -10000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament -160 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 99.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 61.5% 25.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 74.8

