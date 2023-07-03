Pedro Cachin vs. Novak Djokovic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pedro Cachin's Round of 128 match in Wimbledon against Novak Djokovic is slated for Monday, July 3.
You can tune in to ESPN to take in the action as Cachin attempts to knock out Djokovic.
Pedro Cachin vs. Novak Djokovic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Cachin vs. Djokovic Matchup Info
- Cachin lost 2-6, 1-6 against Yannick Hanfmann in the Round of 32 of Mallorca Championships (his last match).
- On June 11, 2023, Djokovic won his last match, 7-6, 6-3, 7-5, over Casper Ruud in the finals of French Open.
- This is the first time that Cachin and Djokovic have gone head to head in the last five years.
Cachin vs. Djokovic Odds and Probabilities
|Pedro Cachin
|Novak Djokovic
|+1800
|Odds to Win Match
|-10000
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|-160
|5.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|99.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|61.5%
|25.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|74.8
