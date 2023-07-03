In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, Pedro Cachin (ranked No. 67) meets Novak Djokovic (No. 2).

In this Round of 128 match against Cachin (+1800), Djokovic is favored to win with -10000 odds.

Pedro Cachin vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Pedro Cachin vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 99.0% chance to win.

Pedro Cachin Novak Djokovic +1800 Odds to Win Match -10000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament -160 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 99.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 61.5% 25.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 74.8

Pedro Cachin vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

Cachin is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 48-ranked Yannick Hanfmann, 2-6, 1-6, in the Round of 32 at Mallorca Championships.

On June 11, 2023, Djokovic won his most recent match, 7-6, 6-3, 7-5, over Casper Ruud in the finals of French Open.

In his 37 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Cachin has played an average of 26.7 games (44.5 in best-of-five matches).

Cachin has played one match on grass over the past 12 months, and 15.0 games per match.

Djokovic is averaging 25.8 games per match (32.4 in best-of-five matches) in his 54 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 60.4% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Djokovic has played four matches and averaged 38.8 games per match (38.8 in best-of-five matches) and 9.1 games per set.

This is the first time that Cachin and Djokovic have played in the last five years.

