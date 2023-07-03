The Round of 128 of Wimbledon will see Qinwen Zheng and Katerina Siniakova go head to head at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Monday, July 3.

You can turn on ESPN to see Siniakova attempt to knock off Zheng.

Qinwen Zheng vs. Katerina Siniakova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Zheng vs. Siniakova Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne on June 27, 2023 (her last match), Zheng was dropped by Jessica Pegula 3-6, 4-6.

On July 1, 2023, Siniakova won her last match, 6-2, 7-6, over Lucia Bronzetti in the finals of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

In the round of 32 of her most recent tournament (Bett1open) on June 20, Siniakova was taken down by No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff 3-6, 4-6.

Zheng and Siniakova haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Zheng vs. Siniakova Odds and Probabilities

Qinwen Zheng Katerina Siniakova -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 52.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.6

