In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, Qinwen Zheng (ranked No. 25) meets Katerina Siniakova (No. 32).

With -135 odds, Zheng is the favorite against Siniakova (+105) for this match.

Qinwen Zheng vs. Katerina Siniakova Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Qinwen Zheng vs. Katerina Siniakova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Qinwen Zheng has a 57.4% chance to win.

Qinwen Zheng Katerina Siniakova -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 52.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.6

Qinwen Zheng vs. Katerina Siniakova Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Zheng was defeated by No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32.

On July 1, 2023, Siniakova won her most recent match, 6-2, 7-6, over Lucia Bronzetti in the finals of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

Zheng has played 22.2 games per match in her 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Zheng has played three matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 20.7 games per match.

In the past year, Siniakova has played 30 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.8% of the games. She averages 21.3 games per match and 10.5 games per set.

On grass surfaces, Siniakova has played one match and averaged 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Zheng and Siniakova have not competed against each other.

