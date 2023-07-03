Quentin Halys vs. Daniel Evans: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Round of 128 at Wimbledon will feature Quentin Halys and Daniel Evans matching up on Monday, July 3.
Tune in to ESPN to catch the action as Halys tries to hold off Evans.
Quentin Halys vs. Daniel Evans Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Halys vs. Evans Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 of French Open on May 30, 2023 (his most recent match), Halys was dropped by Guido Pella 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-7, 6-7.
- In his most recent match on June 19, 2023, Evans came up short 4-6, 5-7 against Sebastian Korda in the Round of 32 of cinch Championships.
- Halys and Evans haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
Halys vs. Evans Odds and Probabilities
|Quentin Halys
|Daniel Evans
|+100
|Odds to Win Match
|-130
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|50.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|56.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|50.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.3
