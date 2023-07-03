The Round of 128 at Wimbledon will feature Quentin Halys and Daniel Evans matching up on Monday, July 3.

Tune in to ESPN to catch the action as Halys tries to hold off Evans.

Quentin Halys vs. Daniel Evans Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Halys vs. Evans Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 of French Open on May 30, 2023 (his most recent match), Halys was dropped by Guido Pella 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-7, 6-7.

In his most recent match on June 19, 2023, Evans came up short 4-6, 5-7 against Sebastian Korda in the Round of 32 of cinch Championships.

Halys and Evans haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Halys vs. Evans Odds and Probabilities

Quentin Halys Daniel Evans +100 Odds to Win Match -130 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 50.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.3

