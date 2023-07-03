Quentin Halys vs. Daniel Evans: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, Quentin Halys (ranked No. 76) meets Daniel Evans (No. 30).
Evans is getting -130 odds to take home a win against Halys (+100).
Quentin Halys vs. Daniel Evans Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Quentin Halys vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Evans has a 56.5% chance to win.
|Quentin Halys
|Daniel Evans
|+100
|Odds to Win Match
|-130
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|50.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|56.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|50.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.3
Quentin Halys vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights
- In his previous tournament, French Open, Halys was eliminated by No. 423-ranked Guido Pella, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-7, 6-7, in the Round of 128.
- Evans is coming off a 4-6, 5-7 loss at the hands of No. 32-ranked Sebastian Korda in the Round of 32 at cinch Championships.
- Halys has played 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.9 games per match (43.0 in best-of-five matches).
- On grass, Halys has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.5 games per match while winning 51.0% of games.
- In the past 12 months, Evans has competed in 46 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.8% of the games. He averages 24.1 games per match (33.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set.
- Evans is averaging 22.0 games per match and 11.0 games per set through one match on grass courts in the past 12 months.
- This is the first time that Halys and Evans have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
