In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, Quentin Halys (ranked No. 76) meets Daniel Evans (No. 30).

Evans is getting -130 odds to take home a win against Halys (+100).

Quentin Halys vs. Daniel Evans Match Information

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Monday, July 3
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Quentin Halys vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Evans has a 56.5% chance to win.

Quentin Halys Daniel Evans
+100 Odds to Win Match -130
+40000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000
50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5%
0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4%
50.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.3

Quentin Halys vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights

  • In his previous tournament, French Open, Halys was eliminated by No. 423-ranked Guido Pella, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-7, 6-7, in the Round of 128.
  • Evans is coming off a 4-6, 5-7 loss at the hands of No. 32-ranked Sebastian Korda in the Round of 32 at cinch Championships.
  • Halys has played 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.9 games per match (43.0 in best-of-five matches).
  • On grass, Halys has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.5 games per match while winning 51.0% of games.
  • In the past 12 months, Evans has competed in 46 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.8% of the games. He averages 24.1 games per match (33.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set.
  • Evans is averaging 22.0 games per match and 11.0 games per set through one match on grass courts in the past 12 months.
  • This is the first time that Halys and Evans have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

