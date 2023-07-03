In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, Quentin Halys (ranked No. 76) meets Daniel Evans (No. 30).

Evans is getting -130 odds to take home a win against Halys (+100).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Quentin Halys vs. Daniel Evans Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Quentin Halys vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Evans has a 56.5% chance to win.

Quentin Halys Daniel Evans +100 Odds to Win Match -130 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 50.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Quentin Halys vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, French Open, Halys was eliminated by No. 423-ranked Guido Pella, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-7, 6-7, in the Round of 128.

Evans is coming off a 4-6, 5-7 loss at the hands of No. 32-ranked Sebastian Korda in the Round of 32 at cinch Championships.

Halys has played 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.9 games per match (43.0 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Halys has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.5 games per match while winning 51.0% of games.

In the past 12 months, Evans has competed in 46 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.8% of the games. He averages 24.1 games per match (33.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Evans is averaging 22.0 games per match and 11.0 games per set through one match on grass courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Halys and Evans have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.