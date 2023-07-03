In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Rebeka Masarova, the No. 66-ranked player, will battle Mayar Sherif (ranked No. 31).

The Masarova-Sherif matchup can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rebeka Masarova vs. Mayar Sherif Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Masarova vs. Sherif Matchup Info

Masarova is coming off a loss to Emma Navarro in the quarterfinals at Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, losing 7-6, 1-1 (retired).

In Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers (her last tournament), Sherif was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 65-ranked Lucia Bronzetti, 6-1, 6-7, 3-6.

Masarova and Sherif haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Masarova vs. Sherif Odds and Probabilities

Rebeka Masarova Mayar Sherif -115 Odds to Win Match -110 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 52.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.