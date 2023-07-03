Rebeka Masarova vs. Mayar Sherif: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Rebeka Masarova, the No. 66-ranked player, will battle Mayar Sherif (ranked No. 31).
The Masarova-Sherif matchup can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Rebeka Masarova vs. Mayar Sherif Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Masarova vs. Sherif Matchup Info
- Masarova is coming off a loss to Emma Navarro in the quarterfinals at Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, losing 7-6, 1-1 (retired).
- In Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers (her last tournament), Sherif was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 65-ranked Lucia Bronzetti, 6-1, 6-7, 3-6.
- Masarova and Sherif haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.
Masarova vs. Sherif Odds and Probabilities
|Rebeka Masarova
|Mayar Sherif
|-115
|Odds to Win Match
|-110
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|53.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|52.4%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|52.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.9
