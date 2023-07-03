On Monday, Mayar Sherif (No. 31 in the world) takes on Rebeka Masarova (No. 66) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Masarova has -115 odds to bring home a victory against Sherif (-110).

Rebeka Masarova vs. Mayar Sherif Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Rebeka Masarova vs. Mayar Sherif Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Rebeka Masarova has a 53.5% chance to win.

Rebeka Masarova Mayar Sherif -115 Odds to Win Match -110 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 52.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.9

Rebeka Masarova vs. Mayar Sherif Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on June 29, 2023, Masarova dropped her last match, losing 7-6, 1-1 (retired) against Emma Navarro.

In Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers (her most recent tournament), Sherif was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 65-ranked Lucia Bronzetti, 6-1, 6-7, 3-6.

Masarova has played 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.1 games per match.

On grass, Masarova has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 18.8 games per match while winning 57.3% of games.

In the past 12 months, Sherif has played 30 total matches (across all court types), winning 46.6% of the games. She averages 21.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

Sherif is averaging 30.5 games per match and 10.2 games per set in two matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Masarova and Sherif have played in the last five years.

