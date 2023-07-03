The Round of 128 of Wimbledon will see Roman Safiullin and Roberto Bautista Agut match up at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Monday, July 3.

Turn on ESPN to take in the action as Safiullin tries to take down Bautista Agut.

Roman Safiullin vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Safiullin vs. Bautista Agut Matchup Info

In his previous tournament, Mallorca Championships, Safiullin was beaten by No. 298-ranked Lloyd Harris, 6-7, 3-6, in the Round of 16.

In his most recent match in the semifinals of Terra Wortmann Open, Bautista Agut lost 3-6, 4-6 against Andrey Rublev.

Safiullin and Bautista Agut haven't played each other in the last five years.

Safiullin vs. Bautista Agut Odds and Probabilities

Roman Safiullin Roberto Bautista Agut +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 43.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.8

