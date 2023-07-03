In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, No. 94-ranked Roman Safiullin faces No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut.

With -300 odds, Bautista Agut is the favorite against Safiullin (+225) for this match.

Roman Safiullin vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Roman Safiullin vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roberto Bautista Agut has a 75.0% chance to win.

Roman Safiullin Roberto Bautista Agut +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 43.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.8

Roman Safiullin vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, Mallorca Championships, Safiullin was defeated by No. 298-ranked Lloyd Harris, 6-7, 3-6, in the Round of 16.

In his last match on June 24, 2023, Bautista Agut lost 3-6, 4-6 against Andrey Rublev in the semifinals of Terra Wortmann Open.

In his 43 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Safiullin has played an average of 23.0 games (43.0 in best-of-five matches).

In his eight matches on grass over the past 12 months, Safiullin has played an average of 22.0 games.

Bautista Agut is averaging 25.5 games per match (34.6 in best-of-five matches) in his 53 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 51.6% of those games.

Bautista Agut is averaging 22.0 games per match and 11.0 games per set in four matches on grass in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Safiullin and Bautista Agut have not played against each other.

