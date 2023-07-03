A match between Sebastian Baez (No. 44) and Tomas Barrios Vera (No. 133) is scheduled for Monday, July 3 as part of the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Baez's match with Barrios Vera can be seen on ESPN

Sebastian Baez vs. Tomas Barrios Vera Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Baez vs. Barrios Vera Matchup Info

Baez is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 17-ranked Tommy Paul, 1-6, 6-7, in the Round of 16 at Viking International Eastbourne.

Barrios Vera took down Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-4, 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the qualifying round on Thursday.

In the qualification round 2 of his last tournament (French Open) on May 24, Barrios Vera was defeated by No. 165-ranked Felipe Alves 3-6, 3-6.

Baez seems to have Barrios Vera's number, as Baez has come out on top every time these two have competed in the last five years, winning four consecutive head-to-head matches. The last time these two squared off, Baez won 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the Cordoba Open.

In 10 total sets, Baez has the upper hand, winning eight of them, while Barrios Vera has won two.

Baez and Barrios Vera have gone head to head in 92 games, and it's been Baez who has come out on top, claiming 55 of them. Barrios Vera has won 37 games.

Baez vs. Barrios Vera Odds and Probabilities

Sebastian Baez Tomas Barrios Vera -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

