In a match slated for Monday, Tomas Barrios Vera (No. 133 in rankings) will face Sebastian Baez (No. 44) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Baez carries -155 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 64 over Barrios Vera (+120).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sebastian Baez vs. Tomas Barrios Vera Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sebastian Baez vs. Tomas Barrios Vera Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Baez has a 60.8% chance to win.

Sebastian Baez Tomas Barrios Vera -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Sebastian Baez vs. Tomas Barrios Vera Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne on June 28, 2023 (his most recent match), Baez lost to Tommy Paul 1-6, 6-7.

Barrios Vera is coming off a 6-4, 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 131-ranked Thiago Seyboth Wild in the qualifying round on Thursday.

In his 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Baez has played an average of 22.5 games (35.0 in best-of-five matches).

In his two matches on grass over the past year, Baez has played an average of 19.5 games.

Barrios Vera has played 16 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.1 games per match (48.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 52.2% of those games.

On grass courts, Barrios Vera has played three matches and averaged 31.0 games per match (48.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set.

Baez has posted a 4-0 record against Barrios Vera. Their last match was a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 win for Baez in the Cordoba Open quarterfinals on February 10, 2023.

Baez and Barrios Vera have faced off in 10 sets against each other, with Baez capturing eight of them.

Baez has taken 55 games (59.8% win rate) versus Barrios Vera, who has secured 37 games.

In their four matches against each other, Baez and Barrios Vera are averaging 23.0 games and 2.5 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.