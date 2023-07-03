Shuai Zhang, the No. 38-ranked player, and Donna Vekic, the No. 21-ranked player, will the hit court on July 3 for a match in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

ESPN is the place to tune in to see Zhang and Vekic go head to head.

Shuai Zhang vs. Donna Vekic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Zhang vs. Vekic Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne on June 26, 2023 (her most recent match), Zhang was dropped by Harriet Dart 5-7, 7-6, 1-6.

In Bett1open (her most recent tournament), Vekic was defeated in the finals by No. 9-ranked Petra Kvitova, 2-6, 6-7.

Zhang and Vekic competed in the Round of 16 at the WTA Tallinn, Estonia Women Singles 2022 on September 29, 2022. Vekic sealed the win 6-2, 6-4.

Vekic has taken the W in two sets versus Zhang, good for a 100.0% winning percentage, while Zhang has claimed zero sets.

In 18 total games, Vekic has the advantage, winning 12 of them, while Zhang has won six.

Zhang vs. Vekic Odds and Probabilities

Shuai Zhang Donna Vekic +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 34.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.5

