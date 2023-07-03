No. 38-ranked Shuai Zhang will meet No. 21 Donna Vekic in Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, July 3.

Vekic is the favorite (-700) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Zhang, who is +450.

Shuai Zhang vs. Donna Vekic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Shuai Zhang vs. Donna Vekic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Donna Vekic has an 87.5% chance to win.

Shuai Zhang Donna Vekic +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 34.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.5

Shuai Zhang vs. Donna Vekic Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Zhang was eliminated by No. 142-ranked Harriet Dart, 5-7, 7-6, 1-6, in the Round of 32.

In her last match in the finals of Bett1open, Vekic lost 2-6, 6-7 against Petra Kvitova.

Through 43 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Zhang has played 18.7 games per match and won 47.6% of them.

On grass, Zhang has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.7 games per match while winning 36.8% of games.

Vekic has averaged 22.2 games per match through her 51 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 52.8% of the games.

Vekic is averaging 22.3 games per match and 9.8 games per set through seven matches on grass in the past year.

Zhang and Vekic have met once dating back to 2015, in the WTA Tallinn, Estonia Women Singles 2022 Round of 16. Vekic claimed victory in that match 6-2, 6-4.

Vekic and Zhang have played two sets, and Vekic has emerged with the upper hand, winning all of them.

Vekic and Zhang have matched up for 18 total games, and Vekic has won more often, claiming 12 of them.

In their one match against each other, Zhang and Vekic are averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets.

