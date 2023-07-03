The Round of 128 at Wimbledon will feature Sloane Stephens and Rebecca Peterson competing on Monday, July 3.

You can see Peterson attempt to knock out Stephens on ESPN.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sloane Stephens vs. Rebecca Peterson Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Stephens vs. Peterson Matchup Info

In her most recent tournament, French Open, Stephens was beaten by No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, 6-7, 4-6, in the Round of 16.

In her last match on June 13, 2023, Peterson was defeated 1-6, 2-6 versus Ashlyn Krueger in the Round of 32 of Libema Open.

Stephens and Peterson have played one time in the past five years, during the Round of 32 of the Citi Open, and Peterson was the victor, winning 6-2, 7-5.

Peterson and Stephens have matched up for two total sets, with Peterson taking two sets and Stephens claiming zero of them.

Peterson has won 13 games versus Stephens, good for a 65.0% win rate, while Stephens has won seven games.

Stephens vs. Peterson Odds and Probabilities

Sloane Stephens Rebecca Peterson -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 63.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.