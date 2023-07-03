In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, Rebecca Peterson (ranked No. 75) meets Sloane Stephens (No. 39).

In this Round of 128 match, Stephens is favored (-250) versus Peterson (+190) .

Sloane Stephens vs. Rebecca Peterson Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Sloane Stephens vs. Rebecca Peterson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sloane Stephens has a 71.4% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Rebecca Peterson -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 63.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.5

Sloane Stephens vs. Rebecca Peterson Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of French Open on June 4, 2023 (her most recent match), Stephens was defeated by Aryna Sabalenka 6-7, 4-6.

Peterson is coming off a 1-6, 2-6 loss to No. 152-ranked Ashlyn Krueger in the Round of 32 at Libema Open.

Stephens has played 37 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.2 games per match.

Peterson has played 28 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 20.8 games per match and winning 50.8% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Peterson has played one match and averaged 15.0 games per match and 7.5 games per set.

In the lone match between Stephens and Peterson dating back to 2015, in the Citi Open Round of 32, Peterson won 6-2, 7-5.

In two sets between Peterson and Stephens, Peterson has yet to drop one.

Peterson and Stephens have competed in 20 total games, and Peterson has won more often, securing 13 of them.

Peterson and Stephens have played one time, and they have averaged 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

