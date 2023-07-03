The Round of 128 of Wimbledon will see Sofia Kenin and Cori Gauff square off at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Monday, July 3.

Sofia Kenin vs. Cori Gauff Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Kenin vs. Gauff Matchup Info

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Kenin beat No. 107-ranked Taylor Townsend, 6-3, 6-3.

In her last tournament (Viking Open Nottingham), Kenin was eliminated by Sonay Kartal 2-6, 6-7 on June 10, in the qualification.

Gauff most recently played on June 30, 2023 in the semifinals of Viking International Eastbourne and was defeated 3-6, 3-6 by No. 25-ranked Madison Keys.

Kenin and Gauff have squared off once in the past five years, during the Round of 16 of the ASB Classic, and Gauff was the victor, winning 6-4, 6-4.

Gauff has gotten the better of Kenin in two total sets, claiming two sets (100.0%) against Kenin's zero.

Gauff and Kenin have played 20 total games, with Gauff winning 12 games and Kenin coming out on top in eight.

Kenin vs. Gauff Odds and Probabilities

Sofia Kenin Cori Gauff +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 41.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.1

