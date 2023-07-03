Cori Gauff (No. 7) will meet Sofia Kenin (No. 128) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.

In this Round of 128 matchup against Kenin (+310), Gauff is favored to win with -450 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sofia Kenin vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sofia Kenin vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has an 81.8% chance to win.

Sofia Kenin Cori Gauff +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 41.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Sofia Kenin vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Kenin defeated Taylor Townsend 6-3, 6-3.

In her most recent match on June 30, 2023, Gauff lost 3-6, 3-6 versus Madison Keys in the semifinals of Viking International Eastbourne.

Kenin has played 36 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.0 games per match.

On grass, Kenin has played four matches over the past year, totaling 17.8 games per match while winning 62.0% of games.

Gauff is averaging 19.8 games per match through her 58 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 55.7% of those games.

On grass courts, Gauff has played seven matches and averaged 18.6 games per match and 8.7 games per set.

On January 5, 2023, Kenin and Gauff matched up in the ASB Classic Round of 16. Gauff took home the win 6-4, 6-4.

Gauff and Kenin have competed in two sets, and Gauff has had the upper hand, securing the win in all of them.

Gauff and Kenin have matched up in 20 total games, with Gauff winning 12 and Kenin claiming eight.

In one head-to-head match, Kenin and Gauff have averaged 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.