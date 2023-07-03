Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tomas Martin Etcheverry's Round of 128 matchup in Wimbledon against Bernabe Zapata Miralles is slated for Monday, July 3.
ESPN is the place to tune in to watch Etcheverry and Zapata Miralles take the court.
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Etcheverry vs. Zapata Miralles Matchup Info
- In his previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Etcheverry was beaten by No. 46-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf, 2-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32.
- Zapata Miralles most recently played on June 26, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Mallorca Championships and was taken down 2-6, 6-7 by No. 298-ranked Lloyd Harris.
- Etcheverry hasn't played Zapata Miralles in the past five years.
Etcheverry vs. Zapata Miralles Odds and Probabilities
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|53.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.5
