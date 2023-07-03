Tomas Martin Etcheverry's Round of 128 matchup in Wimbledon against Bernabe Zapata Miralles is slated for Monday, July 3.

ESPN is the place to tune in to watch Etcheverry and Zapata Miralles take the court.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Etcheverry vs. Zapata Miralles Matchup Info

In his previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Etcheverry was beaten by No. 46-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf, 2-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32.

Zapata Miralles most recently played on June 26, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Mallorca Championships and was taken down 2-6, 6-7 by No. 298-ranked Lloyd Harris.

Etcheverry hasn't played Zapata Miralles in the past five years.

Etcheverry vs. Zapata Miralles Odds and Probabilities

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Bernabe Zapata Miralles -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 53.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.5

